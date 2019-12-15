Old Image Shared as CAA Protestors Vandalising Amar Jawan Memorial
Several buses were set on fire in the national capital on Sunday, 15 December following protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), leading to several metro stations across the city being shut. Students said that the police forcefully entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia and thrashed the students and the staff.
CLAIM
Amid the protest, a picture is doing the rounds on the internet which shows an angry youth desecrating the Amar Jawan memorial.
The text accompanying the photograph (which is in Bengali) loosely translates to – religion can come later, but anyone who kicks down the memorial of a martyr cannot be a citizen of India.
Another user on Facebook shared the image on Facebook with a claim that read, “देख लिया सेक्युलर कंट्री किसे कहते है जब ये लोग इस देश के शहिद जवानो को सम्मान नही कर सकते है(वो सुप्रीम कोर्ट और संविधान का संम्मान कैसे कर सकते हैCAB का खुला समर्थन मेरी तरफ से | (Is this what a secular country is? These people have no respect for the martyrs, will they respect the Constitution and the Supreme Court? Supporting CAB from your side)."
The Quint too received a query on its Facebook handle to verify the post.
TRUE OR FALSE?
False.
The picture is not from the ongoing Citizenship Amendment Act protests but from 2012. According to an article in Mid-Day, some protesters vandalised Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
On conducting a Google reverse image search, we found an article published by Mid-Day on 14 August 2012 with the headline: “Have you seen the rioters who desecrated the Amar Jawan memorial?”
According to the article, the image was captured by Mid-Day photographer Atul Kamble when some protesters vandalised Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai.
One of the two alleged rioters, who had vandalised the iconic Amar Jawan memorial during the 11 August 2012 violence, was arrested on 28 August 2012. The person was identified as 19-year-old Abdul Quadir Mohammed Younus Ansari (19), an unemployed youth, and was picked up from Sitamarhi in Bihar, PTI had reported.
Another accused Nazir Noor Mohammed (35), who had sustained a bullet injury while clashing with policemen on the day of the violence, was nabbed after being discharged from the government-run J J hospital, police said.
(With inputs from PTI)
