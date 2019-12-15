Old Image Shared as CAA Protestors Vandalising Amar Jawan Memorial

According to the article, the image was captured by Mid-Day photographer Atul Kamble when some protesters vandalised Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai.

One of the two alleged rioters, who had vandalised the iconic Amar Jawan memorial during the 11 August 2012 violence, was arrested on 28 August 2012. The person was identified as 19-year-old Abdul Quadir Mohammed Younus Ansari (19), an unemployed youth, and was picked up from Sitamarhi in Bihar, PTI had reported.

Another accused Nazir Noor Mohammed (35), who had sustained a bullet injury while clashing with policemen on the day of the violence, was nabbed after being discharged from the government-run J J hospital, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)