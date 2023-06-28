Video of Person's Face Displayed on Chennai Traffic Signal Is Digitally Altered

ADVERTISEMENT
The video dates back to 20 May 2022 and does not show a real incident of traffic police flagging a violation.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
i

A video, which shows a person's photo being displayed on a signboard for a traffic rule violation, is going viral on social media platforms as new initiative by Chennai police.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered more than 5,80,000 views.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The video has been on the internet since 20 May 2022 and does not show a real incident of traffic police flagging a violation.

  • It is an animation video which has been created using VFX and CGI tools.

  • The video was originally shot at Marina Beach, Anna Salai, in Chennai. However, it was later edited using the said tools.

How did we find out?: A simple Google Lens search led us to the original video posted on an Instagram account named 'RiggedIndian.'

  • The video was uploaded on 20 May 2022.

  • It's caption said, "Red signal tracker in Chennai, if this comes then we can have a great traffic system. This is a VFX video not real

    #chennaibeach #chennai #signal #trafficsignal #blendervfx."

  • Blender is a computer graphics tool which is used for creating animated clips and visual effects.

Creator's statement: The Quint reached out to Syed Abrar, the co-founder of 'Rigged Indian' and a CGI artist, who confirmed that the video is not a real one and has been animated.

  • He further said, "video was first posted on 20 May 2022 and then again reposted on 8 June (sic)."

  • Abrar told us that the person whose face is being displayed was him.

  • He added that the other person seen in the video is Abdul Razack, who is also associated with the account.

Conclusion: The video being shared with the viral claim is edited and does not show a real incident of Chennai traffic police flagging a rule violation.

Topics:  Chennai   Fact Check   Marina Beach 

