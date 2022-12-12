Fact-Check: Old Visuals of Marina Beach Falsely Linked to Cyclone Mandous
The video of Chennai's Marina Beach has been on the internet since November 2021.
A video showing a flooded Marina Beach in Chennai is being widely shared across social media with users linking it to Cyclone Mandous, which made landfall on 10 December.
How did we find out?: Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the clip into keyframes and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
On Google, the search led us to a report by news website, Scroll, dated 12 November 2021, which carried a tweet with a longer version of the viral video. The article was about the torrential rains in Chennai.
Where was the video taken?: We looked for visuals of Marina beach using Google Maps' street view feature.
Here, we saw spheres at the beach's walkway which can also be partially seen at the bottom of the frame, as well as an electrical junction box next to square structures.
The spheres are identical.
(Source: Facebook/Google Maps/Altered by The Quint)
The square structures bear resemblance in both stills.
(Source: Facebook/Google Maps/Altered by The Quint)
We were also able to match a grey building in the background.
Conclusion: While the video is indeed from Chennai's Marina Beach, it has been on the internet since November 2021 and is not related to Cyclone Mandous.
