‘Anant I Am Blessed To Be a Witness to Your Beautiful Life’: Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are in full swing.
In a heartfelt speech during the event, Radhika Merchant said, "Thank you for being here. Like Anant said, we are extremely humbled that you’ve all made it from around the world to come to our home. Thank you from Anant, me and both our families. When Anant and I decided to get married, the one place we wanted to celebrate in was Jamnagar. The hard work of our families and the dedication that Nita (Ambani) aunty has for making our dreams a reality has made this possible."
"We have been extremely indulged. I have seen all the events with all of you for the first time today. I had no idea what was going to happen. I was so surprised when I walked in. People are asking me if that’s normal. I said it’s normal if you have a mother-in-law like Nita aunty."Radhika Merchant
Speaking of Mukesh Ambani, she added, "Mukesh uncle, you have been a father figure in my life from very early on in our relationship and I truly hope for everybody that they have a champion for their relationship like you’ve been a champion for ours."
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events are taking place in Jamnagar. Radhika also talked about why Jamnagar is an important place for the couple,
"For Anant and me, Jamnagar is where our heart is. This is where we grew up, where we became friends, where we fell in love, and where we built our relationship. This place has become part of our fondest memories, our deepest secrets, our loudest laughs, and the happiest times we’ve had together as a family."Radhika Merchant
"Someone once told me, what you really find when you find a partner is someone to witness your life. There are over a billion people on earth so what does one life really mean? But when you find somebody, you find someone to promise you to care about everything – the good, the bad, the beautiful, the bold, the sad, the mundane," Radhika Merchant continued.
Speaking about her husband-to-be Anant, she said, "You say, ‘I will see you every day. Your life will not go unnoticed because I will notice it. Your life will not go unwitnessed because I will witness it.’ And Anant I am so blessed to be a witness to your beautiful life."
The whos who of the tech and entertainment world, among others, are attendees at the couple's pre-wedding festivities. Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Udit Narayan, and Katrina Kaif were among those spotted.
