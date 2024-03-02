‘Anant I Am Blessed To Be a Witness to Your Beautiful Life’: Radhika Merchant

"Someone once told me, what you really find when you find a partner is someone to witness your life. There are over a billion people on earth so what does one life really mean? But when you find somebody, you find someone to promise you to care about everything – the good, the bad, the beautiful, the bold, the sad, the mundane," Radhika Merchant continued.

Speaking about her husband-to-be Anant, she said, "You say, ‘I will see you every day. Your life will not go unnoticed because I will notice it. Your life will not go unwitnessed because I will witness it.’ And Anant I am so blessed to be a witness to your beautiful life."

The whos who of the tech and entertainment world, among others, are attendees at the couple's pre-wedding festivities. Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Udit Narayan, and Katrina Kaif were among those spotted.