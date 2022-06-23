Fact-Check: Viral Claim About Actor Dharmendra's Death Is a Hoax!
The 86-year-old Bollywood star was recently active on social media and issued a clarification about his health.
A claim about veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol passing away, is being shared on social media.
Several actors, authors, sports players, and political figures have been the victims of online death hoaxes in the past.
However, we spoke to senior entertainment journalists and then dismissed the claim. We also found statements from Deol's children that said that he was keeping well and that the claim about his death was not true.
THE CLAIM
The viral post carries Dharmendra's photo with a claim that suggests his death.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a keyword search of the news and found no reports about Deol passing away.
The Quint checked Dharmendra's social media accounts and found that he has recently uploaded a video in which he recites a quote.
His daughter and actor, Esha Deol, commented on his video on Instagram saying, "Love you papa."
To dismiss the rumours about his "deteriorating health," the actor had shared a video on 6 June, clarifying that he is doing well.
In the video, he says, "Hello friends, be positive, think positive, life will be positive. Main chup hoon, bimaar nahi."
[Translation: Hello friends, be positive, think positive, life will be positive. I'm quiet, I'm not unwell." ]
Upon conducting a keyword search on Google using 'Dharmendra health rumours', we came across an article by news channel India Today on 6 June 2022.
The report carried a clarification from his sons, actors Bobby and Sunny Deol saying, “He (Dharmendra) is absolutely fine. He is at home and he is recovering. He is doing well."
The Quint also received a confirmation from senior journalists covering the entertainment beat that the claims about Deol passing away are false.
Evidently, the claim suggesting that Dharmendra Deol has passed away is false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.