Does This Video Show Aamir Khan Endorsing Congress for Lok Sabha Elections? No!

A video of actor Aamir Khan is going viral with a claim that it shows him expressing his support for the Congress party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

What about the video?: The 31-second-long video shows Khan saying, "Friends, if you think that India is a poor country, then you are absolutely wrong. Because every citizen of this country is a millionaire. Everyone should have at least Rs 15 lakh. What did you say? You don't have this amount? So, where did your Rs 15 lakh go? Beware of these cheaters."