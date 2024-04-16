Aamir Khan Responds As Edited Video of Him Warning Against 'Jumlas' Goes Viral

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, a video allegedly showing Aamir Khan warning against 'jumlas' is going viral. In the 31-second-long video Aamir can be seen saying in Hindi, "If you think India is a poor country, you are wrong. Every citizen of this country is a lakhpati. Everyone should have at least 15 lakhs. You don't have that amount? Be careful of Jumla promises.”

The video ends with an image of the Congress' party symbol with a text saying ‘Vote For Nyay, Vote For Congress.’