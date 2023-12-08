Join Us On:
Fake Letter Goes Viral to Claim That Balak Nath Has Become Rajasthan's New CM

This letter is not real. BJP did not annouce that Mahant Balak Nath has now become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

A letter purportedly shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going viral to claim that according to this letter, Mahant Balak Nath has become the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

  • It also states that BJP members Kirodi Lal Meena and Diya Kumari have been assigned as the Deputy CMs.

  • This comes after BJP's victory in the state Assembly elections where the party scored 115 seats and Congress was able to win only 69 seats.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What is the truth?: We found out that this viral letter is fake.

  • BJP's official handle on X (formerly Twitter) clarified that the viral letter is fake.

  • At the time of writing this report, no official announcement had been made regarding the next chief minister of Rajasthan.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search which led us to a post on BJP's official X account for Rajasthan.

  • The post shared on 6 December 2023 carried a screenshot of the viral letter with a 'fake' stamp on it.

  • The caption also stated, "Fake Alert!"

No official announcement yet: We did not find any report or official post on Balak Nath's X or BJP's X account about him becoming the next Rajasthan CM.

  • He recently won from the Tijara assembly constituency.

  • At the time of writing this story, no names have been officially released by the BJP for the position of the next CM of state.

Conclusion: A fake letter is going viral to falsely claim that BJP has officially announced Balak Nath as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

