Old Video Shared to Claim Nitish Kumar Expressed His Support for PM Modi

A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is being shared with users claiming that it is recent and shows Kumar expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Kumar's statement in the video: He can be heard saying, "The central government is formed under the leadership of Honourable Modiji once again, then we will appeal to all of you. And what should I appeal? Looking at your mood, it seems that you will vote for the government led by Modiji in every situation."
What are users saying?: People have shared the video with a caption that said, "Nitishji is also asking for Modi government...Jai Shree Ram."
Are these claims true?: No, the claim is misleading.
The video dates back to April 2019 and shows Kumar speaking at a rally in Bihar's Araria, when Janata Dal (United) JD(U) was in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The rally saw Kumar sharing the stage with PM Modi and other leaders.
How did we find out?: We noticed the video contained a text saying, "Courtesy- ABP LIVE."
Taking this as a cue, we performed a keyword search in Hindi on YouTube and came across a longer version of the video.
It was uploaded on the official channel of ABP LIVE on 20 April 2019.
The video's title, when translated to English said, "In Bihar's Araria, CM Nitish Kumar enumerated the achievements of Modi government, see full speech."
In the video, Kumar could be heard talking about different schemes launched by the central government that benefitted poor families and farmers.
He then mentions about the help the Bihar government has received from the central government for improving road connectivity in the state.
Kumar proceeds to compare the development under his leadership and the previous governments of Bihar.
At around the 6:30 mark of the video, Kumar can be heard saying,
We will continue working in the future. But for that, it is important the central government is formed under the leadership of Honourable Modiji once again. We appeal to all of you and what should I appeal? Looking at your mood, it seems that you are already willing to vote for a government led by Modiji in any situation."Nitish Kumar, CM of Bihar
News reports: An article published in The Economic Times said that PM Modi and Kumar addressed a rally in Araria. PM Modi targeted the Congress party over the 26/11 terror attacks and for "insulting martyrs of the Batla House encounter."
Former member of Rajya Sabha, Ram Vilas Paswan, was also seen attending the rally.
Kumar at the centre of Opposition: It should be noted that Kumar has tried to garner support from other parties to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Top leaders of at least 15 opposition parties met in Patna, where they decided to contest together against the BJP. You can read our coverage here.
Kumar had broken off his party's alliance with the BJP in August 2022.
Conclusion: It is clear that an old and clipped video of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is being shared to claim that he recently expressed support for PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
