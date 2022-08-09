Nitish To Be CM Again, Tejashwi's Future & BJP's Attack: 10 Points From Bihar

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of chief minister on Tuesday, 9 August, ending his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Kumar, in a meeting held with party leaders in Patna, said that the BJP is conspiring to break the JD(U), sources said.

Following Kumar's submission of his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, the duo of Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav staked a claim to the government.

Amid the political turmoil, here are the top developments from Bihar: