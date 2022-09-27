Old Photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar And Sardar Patel Shared With False Claim

A photograph of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seated next to a statute of former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at a desk, is being widely shared on social media.

The posts sharing this photo claim that Kumar placed the statue on his chief ministerial seat, saying that he would carry out his duties as chief minister seated next to the statue.

However, the claim is false. The photo dates back to October 2019, when Nitish Kumar inaugurated a photo exhibition on Patel, on the occasion of the leader's 144th birth anniversary at the Shri Krishna Science Centre in Patna, Bihar.