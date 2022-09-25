Top Leaders of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, Kumar & Yadav, Met Sonia Gandhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a bid to unite Opposition parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections.

The meeting at Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence is being considered very crucial in forging an Opposition unity as efforts are on to reconcile differences between the Congress and some regional parties that have been at loggerheads traditionally.

This was Kumar's first meeting with Gandhi since he severed ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD and the Congress to form the government in Bihar in August.

Earlier in the day, Kumar called for uniting all opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, to take on the BJP and said this "main front of opposition" will ensure that the saffron party loses badly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.