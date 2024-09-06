Did BBC Not Report On Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh? No, Claim is False!

A social media is going viral to claim that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has not reported on the attacks on the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh after the Shiekh Hasina-led government fell.
What we found: With a simple keyword search, we found two reports by the BBC which highlighted the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.
A report titled, "There is no law and order. And Hindus are being targeted again" from 6 August noted the attacks against Hindus following Hasina's ouster.
The organisation noted that social media was flooded with posts and stories about attacks on the residences, places of work and worship as well as individuals of the Hindu community in neighbouring country. The Ministry of External Affairs in India had also expressed concerns about this.
Excerpts from the report by BBC on 6 August.
Another report titled, "Free again: An uncertain Bangladesh emerges from Sheikh Hasina's grip" from 6 August noted the concern of Hindu residents and the attacks on their community.
Under the viral claim, a user named @SimonWharton9 commented that they found an article pertaining to the issue on BBC's website.
Similarly, in 2021, the organisation had published a story titled, "Bangladesh's Hindus living in fear following mob attacks" where it noted how a rumour that the holy Quran had been insulted at a Durga Puja festivity in Comilla which took the life of a young Hindu man.
Social media users also accused the organisation of white-washing the attacks against minorities by publishing fact-check stories about the misinformation regarding the same.
Even in this report, the news outlet mentioned that attacks against minorities were taking place in Bangladesh.
Conclusion: A false narrative is being spread against the BBC that they ignored reportage on the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh.
