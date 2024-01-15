ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old BBC Report From 2012 on Pollution in the Maldives Falsely Shared as Recent

This video report dates back to 2012.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video shared by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) about high levels of pollution at the Maldives is going viral as a recent report.

The journalist in the video report can be seen describing the problematic condition of waste disposal in the Maldives.

This video report dates back to 2012.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar posts can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video report is from 2012.

  • BBC's Simon Reeve visited a waste dump yard in the Maldives with a local conservationist to report about the country's struggle with waste management.

Also Read

Old Video of Anti-India Protests in the Maldives Peddled as Recent

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google which led us to a BBC report from 20 May 2012.

  • The report carried a longer version of the viral video and stated that BBC's Simon Reeve along with local conservationist Marie Saleem visited a huge waste dump yard on the island.

  • The report pointed out how the country is struggling with waste management.

  • It also added that the Maldives' government told the BBC that they were finding ways to tackle this waste problem.

This video report dates back to 2012.

This video report is from 2012.

(Source: BBC/Screenshot)

We also found several pictures of the waste dump on Reeve's official Facebook page shared on 19 May 2012.

This video report dates back to 2012.

These images are from 2012.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Conclusion: An old video report highlighting pollution and waste disposal issues in the Maldives is being shared as recent.

Also Read

Screenshot of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Apologising to Indians Is Fake

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Maldives   BBC   Fact Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: