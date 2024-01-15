Old BBC Report From 2012 on Pollution in the Maldives Falsely Shared as Recent

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google which led us to a BBC report from 20 May 2012.
The report carried a longer version of the viral video and stated that BBC's Simon Reeve along with local conservationist Marie Saleem visited a huge waste dump yard on the island.
The report pointed out how the country is struggling with waste management.
It also added that the Maldives' government told the BBC that they were finding ways to tackle this waste problem.
We also found several pictures of the waste dump on Reeve's official Facebook page shared on 19 May 2012.
Conclusion: An old video report highlighting pollution and waste disposal issues in the Maldives is being shared as recent.
