The Feuding Ladies of Bangladesh

There was never any comradeship between the two. Their only encounters were at the battles fought during the frequent elections. However, they did not allow their party workers to waste their time in idleness during the interim period.

Their encouraging words roused the workers to rain a deluge of brickbats upon each other with impetuous energy on the blood-reddened streets of Bangladesh. Thousands of them got wounded, often fatally, but they did not seem to mind it, and survivors always returned with gashed heads and streaming wounds to lunge at the opposition as fiercely as before.