The fight in Bareilly's theatre didn't occur after people yelled pro-Pakistan slogans during a screening of Gadar 2.

A video showing several people thrashing each other in a movie theatre where Gadar 2 can be seen playing in the background is going viral on social media.

The claim: It states that this fight broke out in Bareilly's theatre after somebody from the audience chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

Were Pakistan-related slogans yelled in the theatre?: No, this claim is false.

  • A fight broke out between a group of inebriated men after a disagreement and payment of a food bill at the theatre.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search, leading us to a report shared by Times Now and Free Press Journal.

  • The reports carried the same video and stated that the fight erupted because the people involved were intoxicated.

  • It also stated that the Bareilly police dismissed the claims about any Pakistan-related slogans being raised in the theatre.

The report was shared on 16 August 2023.

(Source: TN/Screenshot)

We reached out to a local reporter: Desh Deepak Gangwar, a local reporter from Bareilly told us that this video is from 11 August.

  • He also contacted Prasad Cinema, where the video was recorded and confirmed that the fight erupted after some inebriated men engaged in an argument over payment of food bill.

  • "There were no slogans about Pakistan chanted at the theatre as claimed," he added.

We have also reached out to Bareilly police and the story will be updated once we receive a response.

Conclusion: Clearly, this viral video is being shared with a false that a fight broke out in Bareilly's theatre after pro-Pakistan slogans were raised.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Gadar 2   Fact Check   bareilly 

