VHP Bars Muslims From Garba, Dandiya Events Statewide In Maharashtra

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced that Muslims will not be permitted to participate in Garba and Dandiya events during the upcoming Navratri festival across Maharashtra. The organisation has also issued specific guidelines for event organisers, including the verification of Hindu identity through Aadhaar card checks and the application of tilak on attendees’ foreheads. The Navratri festival is scheduled to begin on 11 October 2026.
According to Deccan Herald, VHP spokesperson and joint secretary Shriraj Nair stated that the decision was made to prevent members of the Muslim community from participating in Garba and Dandiya events. Nair explained that the festival is rooted in the worship of the Goddess and questioned the participation of those who do not subscribe to idol worship.
Event organisers have been instructed to check Aadhaar cards of all attendees and to apply tilak as a means of verifying Hindu identity as coverage revealed. The VHP clarified that these measures are intended as precautionary steps to maintain what it describes as the cultural character of Hindu festivals, and not as actions directed against any particular community.
In public statements, Nair emphasised that the VHP is not against any community and described the restrictions as necessary to protect the integrity of Hindu festivals following official remarks. He further stated, “We have taken a decision of not allowing participation of Muslims in garba-dandiya dance during the Navratri festival.”
"Navratri is not just about songs and dance. The festival is about worshipping the Goddess. Why should Muslims, who are against idol worship, participate in the festival?"
While the VHP maintains that the guidelines are not intended to target Muslims, the organisation has reiterated its stance on not relaxing these rules for individuals who do not share the religious beliefs associated with the festival as details emerged. Nair suggested that if Muslims wish to celebrate Navratri, they should do so within their own communities or places of residence.
Broader context on exclusionary practices and calls for economic and social boycotts of Muslims in India has been documented in recent analysis. These patterns have included restrictions on participation in public events and calls for boycotts in various sectors, reflecting ongoing debates about religious identity and inclusion.
"The VHP, which is unwilling to compromise on its core agenda of religious conversion and anti-cow slaughter, believes festivals are an integral part of the cultural legacy of the Hindus. And it cannot allow its dilution."
Statements from VHP representatives have also referenced recent remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who advocated for universal oneness and dignity for all people. However, the VHP declined to comment directly on Bhagwat’s statements, maintaining its focus on the enforcement of its own guidelines as reporting indicated.
Recent years have seen similar exclusionary measures and boycott calls in other states and contexts, with documented impacts on the participation of Muslims in public, economic, and cultural life according to further analysis.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.