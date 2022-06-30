That's Shiv Sena Leader Anand Dighe With Bal Thackeray, Not Eknath Shinde

A black and white photo of Bal Thackeray with late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe is being shared on social media with a false claim that it shows the senior Thackeray with rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

The claim comes in the backdrop of the rebellion by Shiv Sena leaders, led by Eknath Shinde, which has led to the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister of the state.

The resignation came after the Supreme Court declined to stay the floor test called by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

