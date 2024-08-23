This Image Doesn’t Show Principal of an Institution Tied to a Tree in Bangladesh

An image showing a woman tied to a tree is going viral on the internet to claim that she is actually the principal of Azimpur Government Girls School and College in Bangladesh named 'Gitanjali Barua'.
What have users claimed?: Those sharing the image mentioned that Barua, who was the principal of the said institution, was pressurised by the students to tender her resignation. However, after she refused, "Muslim students kept her tied to a tree in school for hours."
What is the truth?: While there are reports indicating that Barua was asked to resign, the image reportedly shows a former student of the institution tied to a tree by the students.
How did we find out?: Team WebQoof searched for the institution's name on YouTube and found a video report about the incident published on a verified channel called 'ATN News Live'.
It was published on 18 August and its title when translated to English said, "Attacks by outsiders on students Azimpur Govt. Girls School & College | Quota Andolon | ATN News."
On going through the video, we noticed that it showed visuals of principal Barua sitting on a chair and talking to an interviewer.
The video report also showed Barua surrounded by several students who were seen shouting and carrying posters.
It further carried clearer visuals of the person, who could be found tied to the tree. It clearly indicated that a different person was seen in the viral image and not principal Barua.
What had happened?: According to Dhaka Tribune, students of the Azimpur Government Girls School and College had been protesting to demand the resignation of a few teachers.
The report mentioned that when students went to the principal with their four demands, they were attacked by some outsiders in the campus.
The students caught the attackers and were later handed over to the police after the army intervened.
Other sources: Team WebQoof found a video report about the incident published by Ajker Patrika on 19 August.
Its description said, "The students of Azimpur Girls School and College have demanded the resignation of two teachers including the principal."
The report said that the students had demanded the resignation of two teachers along with the principal.
It further mentioned that some teachers had allegedly called former students to attack those who were protesting.
The protesters then tied a former student to a tree.
Conclusion: While it is true that principal Barua was asked to resign, the viral image does not show her being tied to a tree.
