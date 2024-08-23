This Image Doesn’t Show Principal of an Institution Tied to a Tree in Bangladesh

An image showing a woman tied to a tree is going viral on the internet to claim that she is actually the principal of Azimpur Government Girls School and College in Bangladesh named 'Gitanjali Barua'.

What have users claimed?: Those sharing the image mentioned that Barua, who was the principal of the said institution, was pressurised by the students to tender her resignation. However, after she refused, "Muslim students kept her tied to a tree in school for hours."