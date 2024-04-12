Old Video Peddled as ‘Azaan’ Being Performed Inside Buckingham Palace

A video is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows a recent incident of a man performing Muslim call to prayer in United Kingdom's Buckingham Palace.
An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the video with a caption that said, "Azaan (call to prayer) at Buckingham Palace. Waqf might claim it soon."
What is the truth?: Neither is this video recent nor does it show call to prayer being performed inside Buckingham Palace. It dates back to 2023 and was recorded in Lancaster House in the United Kingdom.
News reports: A Google Lens search led us to a similar visual shared on a report published by Express Tribune - a Pakistani newspaper.
The report mentioned that an Iftar dinner was held for the first time at the official residence of the UK's PM and at Lancaster House.
Several prominent Muslim leaders were invited to both venues and arrangements for Azaan, recitation of Holy Quran, and prayer were made.
These guests were welcomed by the chairman of Conservative Party, Grag Hands. He said that Islam is a religion of peace and security and further mentioned that Ramazan is now a part of religious and social culture of Britain.
Other sources: Team WebQoof performed a keyword search using the words "call to prayer Lancaster House" and found a verified Instagram handle named 'Mikhaael Mala'.
A similar video of the same person performing the call to prayer was available on the handle.
The video was shared on 29 March 2023 with a caption that said, "I was given the opportunity to call the Adhan of Maghrib at Lancaster House, A Royal house situated adjacent to Buckingham Palace on the invitation of the ministry of trade, ambassadors of all Muslim nations were present."
Conclusion: It is clear that an old video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a Muslim call to prayer being performed inside Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom.
