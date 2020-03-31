Audio on COVID-19 'Cure' Falsely Linked to Medanta Hospital’s MD

An audio clip is being widely shared on WhatsApp in which a man can be heard saying that he has got information on a personal level from WHO, China and Italy that from 27 March, the situation is going to be become very serious. The audio clip has been attributed to Medanta Hospital’s MD.

The man in the audio clip can be heard saying that the number of cases are going to increase drastically and urges everybody to not leave their homes even if they want to buy essential goods. He further says that the situation will become better after 14 April. As a preventive measure, he advises people to maintain 6 feet distance from people, do hot water gargles twice a day, among others.