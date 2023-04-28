Fact-Check: Does This Video Show a Storm in Assam’s Tinsukia? No!

How did we find out?: On performing a reverse image search and supplementing it with keywords, we came across a longer version of the video uploaded on a website called The Weather Channel.
The video was uploaded on 26 April.
It mentioned that multiple people lost their lives and hundreds of houses were destroyed in the capital region of Myanmar when a deadly powerful tornado hit the country.
Other sources: Taking this forward, a keyword search led us to the same video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Myanmar Now News.
It was uploaded on 24 April and was titled, "8 people were killed in Nay Pyi Taw's strong winds."
A similar video was uploaded on the official channel of Myanmar-based Tachileik News Agency.
News reports: According to Associated Press (AP), a tornado hit central Myanmar near its capital. It destroyed more than 200 houses and claimed the lives of eight people. It also noted that major tornadoes are rare in the country.
What happened in Assam?: Media news agency ANI reported that severe thunderstorm and hailstorm were experienced in Tinsukia which left a trail of devastation. The district administration had also ordered to close all schools and colleges in the district on 24 April.
Conclusion: While we have not been to identify and date of the video independently, the video is reportedly from Myanmar and unrelated to the storm in Assam.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)