ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, Asaduddin Owaisi Didn't Say That He Wants PM Modi to Become PM Again

This video is clipped, in the original video Owaisi says that he does not wish PM Modi to become the PM again.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi is going viral where he can be heard saying that he is hoping for Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi to become the prime minister again.

This video is clipped, in the original video Owaisi says that he does not wish PM Modi to become the PM again.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video is clipped.

  • The original video shows him saying that he hopes that PM Modi does not get elected as the Prime Minister for the third time.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a keyword search on Google using 'Owaisi says Narendra Modi will not become the Prime Minister'.

  • This led us to the original version of the viral video shared by India Today on YouTube on 25 May 2024.

  • This was also shared by Amar Ujala, news agency Asian News International (ANI), Zee Business and News24.

  • All these video clearly showed Owaisi saying that he is hoping for PM Modi to not become the prime minister again.

“We hope that Narendra Modi does not become the prime minister of this country for the third time. We are putting efforts into making that happen. Now the country will decide (what will happen)," he says.
0

Conclusion: An edited video of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is going viral to falsely claim that he is hoping for PM Modi to become the prime minister again.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Asaduddin Owaisi   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×