Arvind Kejriwal's Statement in Support of Dhiraj Sahu Came From Parody X Account

A social media post carrying a purported statement by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, showing his support for Jharkhand Congress Member of Rajya Sabha, Dhiraj Sahu, is going viral.

This post comes at a time when the Income Tax department has recovered over 350 crores from Sahu's premises in Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

What does the statement say?: It reads: “Dheeraj Sahu is being framed with false allegations. I am an educated man, I have read the Constitution of India and it is not written on any page that one cannot keep cash at home.”