Fact-Check: Clipped Video of Director Anubhav Sinha Goes Viral With False Claim

A video showing film director Anubhav Sinha, seated with actors Tapsee Pannu and Rajat Kapoor at a press conference, has gone viral on social media, where users have claimed that Sinha said, "Terrorism was started by Hindus."

What does Sinha say?: In the viral clip, the director can be heard saying, "It will take some time, I can't explain it in a press (conference) that Muslims and terrorism...Do you know who started terrorism? Please tell me. For your knowledge, let me tell you, Muslims did not start terrorism."