Bihar Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways For 2021 Bengal Polls

"Those who think they can kill BJP workers and win elections must see the writing on the wall," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing BJP workers in Delhi, while congratulating them for his party, the BJP's, win in the Bihar elections.

Modi was, without a doubt, aiming his guns at the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal with the aforementioned statement, indicating the battle for Bengal has begun.

Riding on a high, the BJP is looking to take the state after making significant inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Trinamool, on the other hand, is fighting its toughest opposition since 2011.

What do the Bihar polls say about the impending West Bengal elections? Here are a few key takeaways: