News Clipping About PM Modi Giving Free Food To Attract Crowd Is Altered

A purported newspaper clipping from an Australian media organisation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his visit to Australia is going viral on the internet.
The headline reads, "Free Curry and Roti pulled massive crowd.”
The post was captioned, "Australian Newspaper exposed the secret behind the massive crowd gathering for the Modi meeting. This is an international-level humiliation."
Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput also shared the image.
How did we find out?: We conducted a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and found a post sharing images of Australian newspaper headlines covering MP Modi's visit to Australia.
Aman Sharma, News Director of CNN-News18, shared the post, which included an image of a newspaper clipping similar to the claim image.
However, the 'free curry and roti' headline is missing and replaced by another.
Based on the byline in the image shared by Aman Sharma, we searched the author's name, Paul Sakkal, and found a headline in the Australian news outlet, The Age, similar to the one in the image.
Upon close observation, we noticed that the words in the original claim are gibberish and the characters do not look like the English alphabet, which is a sign of AI manipulation.
However, when we checked the image on AI detectors such as SynthID, OpenAI, Hive etc, we didn't find any signals of generative AI. Google's Backstory hinted at the image being digitally manipulated instead of being generated using AI.
Conclusion: The image does not show the real newspaper clipping and has been altered.
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