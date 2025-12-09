Gen-AI Image Showing Dhoni Giving Kohli Player of Series Award Viral as Real

A viral photo claiming to show former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni handing the ‘Player of the Series’ trophy to Virat Kohli after India’s One Day International series win against South Africa on 6 December in Visakhapatnam, is being shared on social media.
What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the image and were led to a report by NDTV India from 7 December.
It featured a similar image of Kohli receiving his award, but being felicitated by someone other than Dhoni, as claimed.
The person handing the award to Kohli was , Business Head at IDFC First Bank, which sponsored the India–South Africa ODI series.
Additionally, Team WebQoof spotted the Gemini AI logo in the bottom right corner of the image, prompting that it was created using artificial intelligence.
Other news reports by Jansatta and News18 also featured Kohli's image receiving the award. The reports noted that Kohli had achieved another milestone by winning the 'Player of the Series' title for the twelfth time.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to falsely claim that Dhoni awarded Kohli with the 'Player of the Series' title when India won the ODIs against South Africa.
