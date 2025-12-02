India vs South Africa: Long May Virat Kohli Continue to Enjoy His Cricket

That became the question of the nation. Not the 2027 ODI World Cup — that felt galaxies away. Not a hundred hundreds — even farther. Not Tendulkar’s records, not trophies. The only question was — will Virat Kohli bounce back? Or, can he? Does he still have it?

Prior to the Australian series, Kohli’s last duck in ODIs was against England in November 2023, at the World Cup. Less than 72 hours later, he scored a match-winning 88 against Sri Lanka.