No, This Group Didn't Perform to 'Jai Ho India' on America's Got Talent
The video has been digitally altered to add the patriotic song in the background.
A video of a group of people performing on a show called 'America's Got Talent' is being shared on the internet to claim that they were performing on an Indian patriotic song.
What about the video?: The two minutes and 18 seconds long clip shows the group performing, while a song in the background with lyrics "I love my India" can be heard playing.
Who shared it?: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Madhya Pradesh's Cabinet Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav, among other users, shared the video.
What led us to the original video?: Using InVID, a Google Chrome extension, we extracted several keyframes from the video and performed a reverse image search on them.
This led us to the same video uploaded on a verified YouTube channel called 'Talent Recap'.
It was uploaded on 30 May 2018 and was titled, "Zurcaroh: Acrobatic Group WOWS America Gets Tyra Banks GOLDEN BUZZER! | America's Got Talent."
A different background music can be heard playing during the group's performance and not a patriotic song, as claimed.
Their performance also earned them a golden buzzer from the show's host, Tyra Banks.
What about the group?: According to Zurcaroh's website, the acrobatic and dance group was formed in 2007 by Peterson da Cruz Hora in Brazil. They were declared as the runner-up of the show, America's Got Talent, in 2018.
We also found the video uploaded on their official Instagram handle.
The audio in the viral clip: A keyword search led us to the song that was heard playing in the background. The song's name is "Jai Ho India".
Conclusion: The video has been digitally altered to add the patriotic song in the background. The original video shows a different music being played during the group's performance.
