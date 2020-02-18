Mumbai Dance Crew V Unbeatable Wins ‘America’s Got Talent’

Comprising 29 young dancers, V Unbeatable first appeared on America's Got Talent in 2019, coming in fourth place and winning a Golden Buzzer from guest judge Dwyane Wade.

The group have received immense support from the Indian audience too, and even caught the eye of Ranveer Singh who wished them luck before the finale's announcement. “I am very happy that V Unbeatable have made it to the finals of America's Got Talent. This is unprecedented. I'd like to give my best wishes to the troupe. I just want to say that whatever you have achieved on the world stage is unprecedented. To do what you guys have done on the world stage in such a spectacular fashion, you have won the hearts of the entire nation,” he said in a video message.