Mumbai Dance Crew V Unbeatable Wins ‘America’s Got Talent’
Mumbai-based dance troupe V Unbeatable have won the second season of reality show America's Got Talent: The Champions. The crew stunned judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon in the finale with a gravity-defying performance to ‘Marana Mass’ from Rajinikanth film Petta.
Mandel congratulated the troupe on their win tweeting, “WOW!! I knew V.Unbeatable was special from the moment they walked on stage. Thank you for opening up the world to us, @v_unbeatable. You deserve this incredible moment. “
Comprising 29 young dancers, V Unbeatable first appeared on America's Got Talent in 2019, coming in fourth place and winning a Golden Buzzer from guest judge Dwyane Wade.
The group have received immense support from the Indian audience too, and even caught the eye of Ranveer Singh who wished them luck before the finale's announcement. “I am very happy that V Unbeatable have made it to the finals of America's Got Talent. This is unprecedented. I'd like to give my best wishes to the troupe. I just want to say that whatever you have achieved on the world stage is unprecedented. To do what you guys have done on the world stage in such a spectacular fashion, you have won the hearts of the entire nation,” he said in a video message.
:We are so proud of you. We love you for your dedication, commitment and honesty. Keep it going till the finals. Put in all your energy and perform with your hearts and bring it home. C'mon V Unbeatable,” he added.
(With inputs from IANS)
