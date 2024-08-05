How a Boxing Bout Led to People Misidentifying Imane Khelif as a ‘Male Athlete'

On 1 August, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif squared up against Italy's Angela Carini at the Paris Olympics. The bout ended within a minute after Carini walked back to her corner and then decided to forfeit.

Soon after the bout ended, a major controversy erupted on social media platforms with several users identifying Khelif as a 'biological male' and a 'transgender'. People also criticised the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for allowing the Algerian boxer to participate in the tournament.

Public figures like JK Rowling, former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut shared posts claiming that Khelif was a male who was allowed to compete in the women's category.