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Does This Photo Show Netanyahu’s Bodyguard Who Was Killed? No, It’s AI-generated

The image is an AI-generated one. There are no credible reports one Nada Fashkhon being killed.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
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A photo of an armed woman in military fatigues which bear Israel's flag is being shared on social media, where people have identified her as one Nada Fashkhon.

The claim: The photo is being shared to claim that Fashkon, who was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bodyguard, was killed.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim has no basis in fact and the image is an AI-generated one.

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How did we find out the truth?: We started by looking for reports about Netanyahu's bodyguard being killed, but did not find any credible or official ones.

  • Next, we ran a keyword search with the term 'Nada Fashkhon Israel' to check whether there was any information about this person, but did not find any reports about this either.

  • Then, we ran a reverse image search on the image in question, but found that it was only shared by social media users and not news organisations or official pages.

The image: When we carefully looked at the image, we noticed that its texture was unnaturally smooth, and that it had uniform lighting across it.

  • These features are typical to AI-generated images.

  • To check whether it really was made by AI, we submitted it to Sightengine and Hive Moderation.

  • Sightengine's tool gave a 97 percent likelihood if the image being an AI-generated one, noting that it was possibly made using Google's Nano Banana.

Hive Moderation's tool said that the image was 99.9 percent likely to be an AI-generated image, noting that it was made by Google's Gemini 2.

Since both detectors noted that it was made by Google's tools, we ran a check through Google's SynthID, which tests whether an AI image was generated using its tool.

  • "Based on a SynthID check, all or part of this image was generated or edited with Google AI," Gemini said.

Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Netanyahu's bodyguard Nada Fashkhon, who was killed.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Israel   Benjamin Netanyahu   Webqoof 

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