Does This Photo Show Netanyahu’s Bodyguard Who Was Killed? No, It’s AI-generated

A photo of an armed woman in military fatigues which bear Israel's flag is being shared on social media, where people have identified her as one Nada Fashkhon.
The claim: The photo is being shared to claim that Fashkon, who was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bodyguard, was killed.
Is it true?: No, the claim has no basis in fact and the image is an AI-generated one.
How did we find out the truth?: We started by looking for reports about Netanyahu's bodyguard being killed, but did not find any credible or official ones.
Next, we ran a keyword search with the term 'Nada Fashkhon Israel' to check whether there was any information about this person, but did not find any reports about this either.
Then, we ran a reverse image search on the image in question, but found that it was only shared by social media users and not news organisations or official pages.
The image: When we carefully looked at the image, we noticed that its texture was unnaturally smooth, and that it had uniform lighting across it.
These features are typical to AI-generated images.
To check whether it really was made by AI, we submitted it to Sightengine and Hive Moderation.
Sightengine's tool gave a 97 percent likelihood if the image being an AI-generated one, noting that it was possibly made using Google's Nano Banana.
Hive Moderation's tool said that the image was 99.9 percent likely to be an AI-generated image, noting that it was made by Google's Gemini 2.
Since both detectors noted that it was made by Google's tools, we ran a check through Google's SynthID, which tests whether an AI image was generated using its tool.
"Based on a SynthID check, all or part of this image was generated or edited with Google AI," Gemini said.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Netanyahu's bodyguard Nada Fashkhon, who was killed.
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