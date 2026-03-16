This Video Doesn’t Show Recent Visuals of Police Removing CCTV Cameras in Israel

A video of a security personnel removing CCTV camera from poles and buildings is going viral on social media platforms as a recent incident from Israel amid the ongoing tensions.
What's the claim?: Those sharing the clip have said, "Israeli police officers are disabling street CCTV cameras to prevent footages of Iranian missile strikes in Israel!."
What are the facts?: The video could be traced back to 22 October 2025 and reportedly showed Israeli police removing cameras installed by crime organisations. This meant that the claim was false.
What led us to the truth?: We noticed a logo on the top-left corner of the viral video, which carried text in Hebrew that said "תחנת גליל מערבי." On translating the text to English, it loosely said, "Western Galilee Station."
Finding the original video: Taking this forward, we performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video and combined it with the Hebrew text.
This directed us to the same visuals uploaded on an Instagram handle named 'police_galilmaravi'.
It was posted on 22 October 2025 and its caption when translated to English loosely said, "Police officers from the Western Galilee station continue dismantling cameras that were installed by crime organisations and that overlook the public space."
Recent reports on Israel: A report published by Israeli daily Times of Israel said that Iran fired seven missile salvos at Israel, which wounded at least eight people. It said that the Israel Defense Forces had launched "extensive" strikes targeting the infrastructure of the Iranian regime.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one.
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