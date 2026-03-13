ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AI-Generated Image Viral as Netanyahu Killed Amid Conflict With Iran

AI-detection tools Sightengine and AI or Not revealed that the viral image was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A image showing a few people struggling to hold Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who seems visibly injured, is being shared on social media.

  • Those sharing the image have claimed that Netanyahu was killed amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this image is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the viral image, however, we did not find any official sources to prove the validity of the claim.

  • We, then, looked up reports to check whether there was any confirmation about Netanyahu's death. However, we did not find any Israeli media reports corroborating the claim.

  • Additionally, we found that Iran's Tasnim News Agency published an article which claimed that there were speculations about Netanyahu's "possible death and injury," on 10 March.

Irregularities with the image: Team WebQoof closely examined the image and noted that it carried anomalies which are often present in AI-generated content.

  • The injury on Netanyahu's face looked unnatural and 'too-clean,' pointing that the image maybe be manipulated.

  • Additionally, the dust around Netanyahu appeared to fade smoothly around the face, rather than the chaotic pattern typical of real debris dust.

  • This led us to run the image on AI-detection tools such as Sightengine and Was It AI which revealed that the image as AI-generated.

  • Here are the results by Sightengine.

    (Source:&nbsp;Sightengine)&nbsp;

Conclusion: While we were unable to confirm Netanyahu's death, this viral image is AI-generated and not real.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Benjamin Netanyahu   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×