'Account Not Available': Kashmiri News Portals Decry 'Censorship' Amid Iran War

When Burhan Nazir learned that Kashmir Bulletin had been withheld in India, the executive editor of the Valley-based digital outlet was stunned. For years, the platform has built a steady readership by reporting on local civic issues, governance, and social developments in Kashmir. But, as readers in India could no longer access the website, he called the act "a deadly blow to an independent media house”.

“I even deleted all posts related to pro-Iran protests in Kashmir, yet our news portal, which has primarily covered social and administrative issues, was withheld in India,” Nazir told The Quint.

Nazir claimed his newsroom received no official communication explaining why the access to the website was restricted.