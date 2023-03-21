Kerala Hospital Attender Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Woman Post Surgery

An employee of the Government Medical College in Kerala's Kozhikode was arrested on the evening of Monday, 20 March, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who had undergone surgery and was not in a fully conscious state.

The Medical College Police told The Quint that the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) attender, identified as K Saseendran, 55, a native of Villiappally near Vadakara in Kozhikode district, was booked under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

He is now under judicial custody, according to the police.