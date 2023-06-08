Fact-Check: Viral Video of People Damaging Railway Tracks Is Old!

A video which shows people damaging railway tracks has gone viral on social media, nearly a week after a horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore, which claimed at least 288 lives.

The claim: The clip is being shared with text in Hindi, which reads, "देखिए ये कौन लोग हैं। सब कुछ पॉलिटिक्स की वजह से हो रहा है। 2024 का चुनाव जो आ रहा है और मोदी विरोधी लोग अपनी औकात पर आ गए हैं"

Those sharing the viral clip have not provided any context regarding the date or location of the video.

[Translation: Look at these people. Everything is happening because of politics. 2024 election is coming and anti-Modi people are showing their true colours.]