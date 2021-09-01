Fact-Check: Did Taliban Execute a Man By Hanging Him From a Helicopter?

A short video clip of a man 'hanging' from a helicopter has gone viral on the internet with news channels and multiple users claiming that it shows the Taliban executing a man in Afghanistan.

The 12-second video was shared by several Indian and international news channels and internet personalities as the situation in Afghanistan after the US ended its military presence there.

However, after a closer analysis of the video and other videos showing the same incident, we found that the man was not being executed but was hanged with a harness.

Journalists based in Afghanistan have said that the man seen in the video was a Talib who was attempting to hoist a Taliban flag on a government building but ultimately failed.