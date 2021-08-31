Afghanistan: Body Dangling from US Chopper Seen in Video, Post Pull-Out
Many are afraid that the armoured vehicles and aircrafts left behind by the US will now be used by the Taliban.
As the US completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan, now being ruled by the Taliban, a graphic video of a body dangling from a US military chopper came to the fore on Monday, 30 August.
The chopper is reportedly flying over Kandahar, in a video shared on Tuesday, 31 August, by journalists and ‘Talib Times’, which the Taliban claims is their official handle.
Without mentioning the body dangling from the chopper, the Twitter handle wrote, “Our Air Force! At this time, the Islamic Emirate's air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city.”
Criticising US President Joe Biden, senator Ted Cruz said in a tweet, “This horrifying image encapsulates Joe Biden's Afghanistan catastrophe: The Taliban hanging a man from an American Blackhawk helicopter. Tragic. Unimaginable."
Though it is not clear, whether the body is a dummy, or how and why it has been hung, many are afraid that the armoured vehicles and aircrafts left behind by the US will now be used by the Taliban.
The US military on Tuesday said that it has disabled 73 aircraft, 27 Humvees, weapons systems, and other high-tech defence equipment before boarding the final flight, India Today reported.
James Melville, a freelance writer, said in a tweet, "Meanwhile, in Afghanistan. The Taliban are reportedly now operating their recently acquired US BlackHawk helicopters. Gift wrapped to them because of a disastrous exit strategy from Joe Biden."
(With inputs from India Today)
