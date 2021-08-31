Afghanistan: Body Dangling from US Chopper Seen in Video, Post Pull-Out

As the US completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan, now being ruled by the Taliban, a graphic video of a body dangling from a US military chopper came to the fore on Monday, 30 August.

The chopper is reportedly flying over Kandahar, in a video shared on Tuesday, 31 August, by journalists and ‘Talib Times’, which the Taliban claims is their official handle.

Without mentioning the body dangling from the chopper, the Twitter handle wrote, “Our Air Force! At this time, the Islamic Emirate's air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city.”