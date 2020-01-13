Fake AAP Candidate List for Delhi Polls Shared With Communal Angle

The Quint got in touch with Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson of Dialogue & Development Commission (DDC) which is a think tank & top advisory body for Delhi Govt.

He told us that the party has not released any list yet. “We will release a list whenever its ready. This is a nasty joke and we all know who plays such jokes,” Shah said.

A keywords search using ‘AAP’s first list of candidates’ also directed us to several media reports which claimed that the party is likely to release its first list on 14 January. Clearly, a fake list with a communal spin is being circulated on social media to malign the party’s campaign.