AAP Releases Candidate List, Kejriwal to Fight from New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday, 14 January, released the names of candidates for all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. Incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, while Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sidodia will contest from Patparganj constituency.

Ministers Satyendra Jain and Kailash Gehlot will contest from Shakur Basti and Najafgarh. Atishi, who contested in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from East Delhi seat, will fight from Kalkaji.