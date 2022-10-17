No, This Graphic Doesn’t Show Rahul Gandhi’s Popularity Due to Bharat Jodo Yatra

The screenshots are taken from the channel's 2019 'Mood of the Nation' survey, which was conducted before the 2019 general elections. Additionally, both graphics (the one with Gandhi and the other with Modi) show different figures:

PM Modi's graphics shows that 46 percent of respondents chose him in a popularity vote, while Gandhi stood at 34 percent.

The second one shows Rahul Gandhi polling at 52 percent when the respondents were asked about the "best candidate to replace Narendra Modi as the next prime minister."

The Quint had previously debunked the same image in 2019, when it was being shared as a poll for the "next prime minister."