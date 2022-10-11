10 Viral Moments From Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra So Far

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is presently in Karnataka, after going through parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Led by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress claims the Yatra is an effort to "unite the nation".

It is a "march against the neglect of people’s aspirations by the government."

The Yatra started on 7 September in Kanyakumari, and is meant to conclude in Jammu and Kashmir over a span of 150 days, covering 12 states.

Various heartwarming moments from the Congress Party’s march have gone viral on the internet. Here’s a glance at ten such moments.