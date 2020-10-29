2012 Video From Turkey Shared as French Police Attacking Muslims

For starters, Yüksekova is not in France. It is a city and a district of Hakkari Province of Turkey.

Next, we fragmented the viral video into multiple keyframes and followed it up with a reverse image search using the Yandex search engine. This led us to several Turkish websites which carried visuals similar to the aforementioned video.

According to these reports, a group of school students came out on Cengiz Topel Street and held a sit-in to draw attention to the ongoing hunger strikes in prisons. This clashed with Friday prayers and when the group did not disperse after repeated warnings, the cops used water cannons and tear gas shells.

Here’s a comparison between visual frames from the viral video and images used in these reports from 2012.