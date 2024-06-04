Vadakara Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Vadakara Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
For all the latest news and updates on Lok Sabha Election Result 2024, click here
Live Updates of Vadakara Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Vadakara was held in Phase 2 on 26 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Vadakara are KK Shailaja Teacher (CPIM) and Shafi Parambil (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Vadakara seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Vadakara seat was won by Congress candidate K. Muraleedharan, while CPIM candidate P.Jayarajan had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Vadakara constituency was won by Congress candidate Mullappally Ramachandran and CPIM candidate Adv.A.N.Shamseer was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Vadakara parliamentary constituency include Thalassery, Kuthuparamba, Vadakara, Kuttiadi, Nadapuram, Quilandy, Perambra.
Vadakara is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Kerala.
Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all of Kerala’s 20 seats went to polls in phase two on 26 April. The state saw a voter turnout of just over 70% this election season.
The primary contest on the 20 seats of Kerala is between the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF. The two parties, however, are part of the INDIA bloc, but contesting against each other in Kerala. As per the seat-sharing agreement between UDF parties, Congress is contesting on 16 seats, while RSP, KC, and IUML are contesting on 1, 1, and 2 seats, respectively. According to LDF's alliance in Kerala, CPI(M) is fielding candidates on 15 seats, CPI on 4 seats, and Kerala Congress (M) on the remaining 1 seat.
BJP and its ally are also part of the race here. While BJP is competing on 17 seats, its ally BDJS is contesting on the remaining three seats.
With 15 seats in its pocket, Congress swept the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala. Two seats were won by its ally IUML. LDF's CPI(M). KC(M) and RSP could win just one seat each. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, Congress won eight seats, CPI(M) won five seats, IUML won two, while CPI, RSP, and Kerala Congress one seat each. Independent candidates won the remaining two seats.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)