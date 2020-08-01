Twitter Slams Trolls Attacking Bengalis Post Rhea Chakraborty FIR

Post Chakraborty’s FIR, Twitter saw an outpour of misogynist and stereotypical tweets against Bengali women.

Sonal Gupta
Published01 Aug 2020, 01:46 PM IST
News
3 min read

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has gripped the nation for quite some time now. Several conspiracy theories saw the light of day, with fans and well-wishers demanding a proper inquiry into his demise.

On 28 July, Rajput's family filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty, with the Bihar Police. On the basis of this FIR, the Enforcement Directorate, on 31 July, reportedly registered a money laundering case against her and some others.

While Chakraborty issued a statement, believing she will get justice, Twitter saw an out-pour of misogynist and stereotypical tweets against Bengali women.

Several trolls called Bengali women "gold diggers" and "dominating" women, who "perform black magic" and "ruin men's careers."

Twitter Stands Up Against Trolls

While the Bengali community came under this attack, several Twitter users called out the blatant, insensitive trolling.

Twitter Slams Trolls Attacking Bengalis Post Rhea Chakraborty FIR
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
Twitter Slams Trolls Attacking Bengalis Post Rhea Chakraborty FIR
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

A user noted that these generalisations against Bengali women as "hypnotisers" and the ones "breaking up families" weren't new, and have sadly been around for quite some time.

Twitter Slams Trolls Attacking Bengalis Post Rhea Chakraborty FIR
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Another user highlighted how the misogynistic views of these trolls are also just a continuation of the skewed gender dynamics in India, that continue to measure a woman’s worth on the basis of her relationship with men.

Twitter Slams Trolls Attacking Bengalis Post Rhea Chakraborty FIR
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
Twitter Slams Trolls Attacking Bengalis Post Rhea Chakraborty FIR
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
Several users also mocked the stereotypes being circulated on Twitter.

Twitter Slams Trolls Attacking Bengalis Post Rhea Chakraborty FIR
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Actress Swastika Mukherjee and Columnist Rituparna Chatterjee, too, took a dig at the common perception of "fish-loving Bengalis."

Twitter Slams Trolls Attacking Bengalis Post Rhea Chakraborty FIR
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

'Stop Generalising,' Says Twitter

Several users tweeted in support of Bengalis, condemning the trolls for their hate-filled comments.

Twitter Slams Trolls Attacking Bengalis Post Rhea Chakraborty FIR
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
Twitter Slams Trolls Attacking Bengalis Post Rhea Chakraborty FIR
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
Twitter Slams Trolls Attacking Bengalis Post Rhea Chakraborty FIR
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

The immense trolling of Chakraborty and Bengali women is evidence of the ethnic profiling, which goes hand in hand with misogyny, that's inherent to India, a country of diverse cultures.

