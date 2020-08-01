Twitter Slams Trolls Attacking Bengalis Post Rhea Chakraborty FIR

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has gripped the nation for quite some time now. Several conspiracy theories saw the light of day, with fans and well-wishers demanding a proper inquiry into his demise.

On 28 July, Rajput's family filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty, with the Bihar Police. On the basis of this FIR, the Enforcement Directorate, on 31 July, reportedly registered a money laundering case against her and some others.