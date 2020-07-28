FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty on Plaint of Sushant Singh’s Father
Sushant Singh Rajput had died by suicide at his Mumbai home on 14 June.
A team of Bihar Police that arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, 28 July, regarding the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death recorded statements of two people, including Sushant's sister, on Wednesday (29 July), ANI reported.
On Tuesday, an FIR has been filed against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, the inspector general of Patna Central said, reported ANI.
A police official told The Quint that the FIR has been filed against Chakraborty and five others. Apart from Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment of suicide), other sections invoked include Section 340, 342, 380, 406 and 420, reports said.
The Patna FIR alleges that "Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account to an unknown account in a year." It also stated that "Sushant's credit cards and bank accounts were run by Rhea Chakraborty and her family. On 8 June, Rhea left with Sushant's cash, jewellery, ATM cards, laptop etc". The FIR also states that "Rhea had Sushant's medical records and threatened to make them public".
The FIR further stated that "Sushant wanted to leave the film industry and set up a business in Kerala. His friend Mahesh, too, wanted to accompany him. But Rhea prevented Sushant from leaving Mumbai, threatening to make his medical reports public".
In his complaint Sushant's father also said that "Sushant had called up his sister and told her that Rhea was threatening him".
A four-member team has also been sent to Mumbai and will collect the case diary and other documents from the Mumbai Police, Inspector General Sanjay Singh said.
Rhea Chakraborty had recently taken to Instagram to demand a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death. "Respected @amitshahofficial sir ,I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise .I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty", she had written.
