FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty on Plaint of Sushant Singh’s Father

A team of Bihar Police that arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, 28 July, regarding the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death recorded statements of two people, including Sushant's sister, on Wednesday (29 July), ANI reported.

On Tuesday, an FIR has been filed against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, the inspector general of Patna Central said, reported ANI.

A police official told The Quint that the FIR has been filed against Chakraborty and five others. Apart from Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment of suicide), other sections invoked include Section 340, 342, 380, 406 and 420, reports said.

The Patna FIR alleges that "Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account to an unknown account in a year." It also stated that "Sushant's credit cards and bank accounts were run by Rhea Chakraborty and her family. On 8 June, Rhea left with Sushant's cash, jewellery, ATM cards, laptop etc". The FIR also states that "Rhea had Sushant's medical records and threatened to make them public".