ED Moves Calcutta High Court Alleging Mamata Banerjee Obstructed I-PAC Raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the Calcutta High Court on 8 January 2026, alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interfered with its search operations at premises linked to the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in Kolkata.
The ED claimed that Banerjee’s actions during the raids, which were part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation connected to the 2020 coal scam, resulted in the removal of key evidence.
According to Live Law, the ED’s petition asserts that its officers were executing searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the residence of Pratik Jain, I-PAC director, and at the consultancy’s Salt Lake office when Banerjee arrived with senior state police officials.
The agency alleges that Banerjee entered the premises and removed physical documents and electronic devices, which the ED considers crucial evidence in the investigation.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the ED conducted raids at ten locations, including six in West Bengal and four in Delhi, targeting I-PAC offices and the residence of Pratik Jain. The agency’s legal counsel sought the High Court’s permission to file a petition alleging interference and to ensure the investigation could proceed without obstruction. The ED denied that the raids were politically motivated, stating, “The search is evidence-based and not targeted at any political establishment. No party office has been searched.”
Mamata Banerjee accused the ED of attempting to seize the Trinamool Congress’s internal documents and digital data. She stated that the agency was confiscating party documents and hard disks containing details about party candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. Banerjee was seen leaving Jain’s residence with a green file, claiming to have retrieved party documents.
The ED maintained that its actions were not linked to the elections and were part of a regular crackdown on money laundering.
In its coverage, Deccan Herald noted that the ED accused Banerjee of “snatching away” documents and electronic devices from the raided premises. The agency stated that certain persons, including constitutional functionaries, intruded illegally and removed materials during the search. Banerjee, in response, described the search as an act of intimidation and reiterated her claim that the ED was targeting sensitive party data.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, ED officers reported that the searches at Pratik Jain’s residence were “met with resistance” when Banerjee arrived with the state Director General of Police and local police. The officers claimed that Banerjee carried away files, a laptop, and a mobile phone belonging to Jain.
The ED is seeking judicial intervention, arguing that the state government’s actions prevented the agency from conducting searches in accordance with the law.
At the start of the raids, coverage revealed that the ED’s operations were proceeding peacefully until Banerjee’s arrival. The agency’s statement emphasised that no party office was searched and that the investigation was based on evidence related to alleged hawala transactions and coal smuggling.
ED’s move to the High Court followed reports of FIRs being registered by Bidhannagar police against ED officials for alleged criminal intimidation and trespass. The legal dispute has heightened tensions between the state and central agencies ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
The investigation into I-PAC and its links to the Trinamool Congress was detailed as part of a broader probe into illegal coal mining and alleged money laundering, with the ED citing a 2020 CBI FIR as the basis for its actions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.