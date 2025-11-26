'We Are A Newspaper Office, We Don't Store Arms': Anuradha Basin After SIA Raids

Nearly six months after the Indian government repealed Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in August 2019 and imposed months-long internet and communications blackout, the Supreme Court of India passed a landmark judgement under Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India in which it deemed indefinite internet shutdowns unconstitutional, reinforcing digital rights and press freedom of Indian citizens.

The architect of that legal challenge was Anuradha Bhasin, the editor of The Kashmir Times newspaper, who petitioned to the top court that the sweeping communication shutdown had prevented her Jammu-based newspaper from going to print.

More than five years since the landmark SC judgement, The Kashmir Times has found itself in the centre of a yet anther storm after officials from the J&K State Investigative Agency (SIA), a nodal unit of the National Investigative Agency (NIA), swooped down on the offices of the newspaper in Jammu city on 20 November.

“It looks like part of the vendetta which has been ongoing since 2020,” Bhasin, who was a 2023 John S Knight Journalism Fellow at Stanford University in the US, tells The Quint.